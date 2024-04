THE Law Association of Zambia (LAZ), on Saturday re-elected Lungisani Zulu as its president during an Annual General Meeting in Livingstone. The Association also elected Matilda Kaoma as LAZ vice-president, Womba Silumbu as the Honorary Treasurer and Arnold Kaluba as Honorary Secretary. Other elected Council members include Tangu Banda, Joseph Chirwa, ⁠Martha Kashala, Anthony Kasolo, Valerie Kawangu, Kennedy Mambwe, ⁠Misozi Hope Masengu , ⁠Zach Musonda, Mary Mwansa, ⁠Mwandu Nsama, Sonia Shamwana and ⁠Mulenga Sholomo....



