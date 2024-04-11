HOME Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu says it will be irresponsible for the police to authorise an illegal organisation to hold a rally. But United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) Chairperson Sakwiba Sikota has insisted that UKA’s planned rally will go ahead if the Ministry of Home Affairs does not reply to the alliance’s appeal. Speaking at a press briefing in Lusaka, Wednesday, Mwiimbu said UKA needed to follow the law. “It would be irresponsible on the part of the police to give authority to do whatever to an organisation that is not legally established. If our colleagues want to have a rally or whatever, they know what the laws of this country state. They should just follow what the...



