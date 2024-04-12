THE Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) says the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control of Nigeria has recalled Benylin Paediatric Cough Syrup Batch No. 329304. In a statement, Friday, ZAMRA Director General Makomani Siyanga stated that the recall had been necessitated by detection of high levels of diethylene glycol following laboratory analysis. “ZAMRA wishes to alert healthcare professionals and the general public that it has been notified by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) of Nigeria about RECALL of Benylin Paediatric Cough Syrup Batch No. 329304. The recall has been necessitated by detection of high levels of Diethylene glycol following laboratory analysis. Benylin Paediatric Syrup is used for the relief of cough...



