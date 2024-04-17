INSPECTOR General of Police Graphael Musamba says citizens do not understand that freedom of expression has limits. Musamba was reacting to a comment from British High Commissioner to Zambia, Nicholas Woolley, who tweeted that democracy thrived where decisions impacting political participation were equitable, consistent and grounded in clear reasoning. In a recent interview, the police chief agreed with Woolley, but stressed that Zambians still had a lot of leeway despite the local police not being at the same level as its British counterpart. “The ambassador is very right. We are a transitional police, in terms of standards of police in the UK versus our standard of police here, we are in transit to reach those levels that they have met....