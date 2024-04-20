THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) says it will appeal against the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court’s decision to acquit PF faction vice president Given Lubinda of four counts of being in possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime. And ACC says it seized 68 motor vehicles whose estimated value is K41,120,000 in the first quarter of 2024, while 25 other vehicles whose estimated value is K20,000,000 have been forfeited to the State. Speaking at a media briefing, Friday, ACC Head of Corporate Communications Timothy Moono said the Commission was currently studying the court’s judgement on Lubinda’s acquittal. “The answer is yes. The Commission is currently in the process of studying the judgement and will launch the appeal as soon as possible,”...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.