POLICE in Lusaka have arrested a 74-year-old woman of Kanyama compound for assaulting a 2-year-old boy. In a statement, Friday, Police Deputy Spokesperson Danny Mwale stated that the child sustained swollen buttocks after being whipped with a belt and a cooking stick. “Police have charged and arrested a 74-year-old woman for the offence of Assault on a Child. Rhoda Munshini, commonly known as C5, a Land Lady in Lusaka’s old Kanyama compound, is alleged to have assaulted a 2-year-old boy by whipping him on the buttocks with a belt and a cooking stick. The Child sustained swelling buttocks. The incident occurred on April 23, 2024 around 05:00 hours in the old Kanyama compound. Police investigations revealed that the child was...