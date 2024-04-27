THE Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) says it has acquired more smart mobile speed cameras that will be planted today the whole way from Lusaka to Livingstone, warning motorists to follow road rules. And RTSA CEO Amon Mweemba says the Agency has received 10 vehicles from the Road Development Agency to help with their projects. Speaking during Hot FM’s breakfast show, Friday, Mweemba said RTSA had acquired more smart mobile speed cameras which were also capable of detecting if any vehicle had outstanding fines. “Regarding what we are going to do over this weekend, we are going to be, maybe before I should say that we have actually acquired, and I think you are not going to like this;...



