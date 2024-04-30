PAMBASHE PF member of parliament Ronald Chitotela says law enforcement agencies must investigate individuals before they leave public office, so that the fight against corruption is not seen to be politically charged. And on the forfeiture of former president Edgar Lungu’s daughter Chiyeso’s property, Chitotela wonders how parents can account for any property they give to their children because there is usually no signing of documents. Meanwhile, Chitotela says he only owes Azadi Investments Limited about K1.2 million, and not what the company is claiming in court. Speaking when he featured on Phoenix FM’s Let The People Talk, Friday, Chitotela said children who have parents who are capable of giving them property like Chiyeso ought to be given a benefit...



