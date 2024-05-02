SESHEKE UPND member of parliament Romeo Kang’ombe says if the hunger situation in his constituency and surrounding areas is not addressed, voters will die before 2026. And Zambia Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) representative Makai Makai says it’s not right for government leaders to encourage workers to tighten their belts when they themselves are busy loosening theirs. Meanwhile, Infrastructure, Housing, and Urban Development Minister Charles Milupi says government agrees that there is hunger, but it is not sitting idle. Speaking during Labour Day commemorations in Sesheke, Wednesday, Kang’ombe lamented that the hunger situation in Sesheke and surrounding areas was bad. He noted that while the hunger situation was not the making of the UPND government, it still had a responsibility...



