FIVE of seven miners who fell victim to an accident at Macro Link Mine have been put to rest at Mitengo Cemetery in Ndola. The accident happened on January 22, 2024, after a shaft that the seven miners were sinking got flooded. Among the miners, whose bodies were only retrieved this month, were two Chinese nationals who will be cremated. Speaking during the burial yesterday, Copperbelt Province Minister Elisha Matambo explained that government and the mine had challenges retrieving the bodies of the miners following the accident. “To start with, government and management at Macro Link Mine were pushing for quick retrieval of the mine accident victims after the incident happened but three methods that we thought could work out...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.