THE Lusaka High has granted bail to civil rights activist, Brebner Changala, in his own recognisance. Changala, who was arrested last week, has described his detainment as a total abuse of state power. Changala, Lumezi Independent MP Munir Zulu, his Mfuwe counterpart Maureen Mabonga and FDD leader Edith Nawakwi were arrested on allegations of hate speech and seditious practices, before the state charged them with espionage. Speaking in an interview after his release on Monday, Changala said the police service was arresting people on mere allegations. “This is total abuse of state power where you set the state machinery on the people you are supposed to protect. With heavy handedness you lock up a person from Monday to Monday and...



