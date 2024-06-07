THE Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA) has approved 207 developmental projects worth US$965 million for implementation. This brings the total of projects approved for implementation in 2024 to 452, with a worth of US$2 billion. In a statement, Thursday, ZEMA Director General, Godfrey Mwiinga, said the projects were approved by the agency’s Environmental Assessments Committee (EAC) at its 5th board meeting. “The Environmental Assessment Committee of ZEMA’s 5th Board has in its April and May 2024 assessments approved a total of 207 projects with a total investment value of about US$965 Million. This brings the total projects approved in 2024 to 452 with a total investment value of about US$ 2.0 Billion. All the approved projects are required to commence...



