NKANA Independent member of parliament Binwell Mpundu says it’s not strange that police found his belongings in Emmanuel Jay Banda’s vehicle because the two of them are very close. And Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga says investigations in Banda’s case will lead them to whoever is supposed to be questioned. On Saturday, Police quizzed Mpundu after they discovered that the paper which Banda, who is Petauke Central member of parliament, allegedly used to write a note when he was abducted was a laundry receipt belonging to his Nkana counterpart. In an interview, Sunday, Mpundu said that should not be strange because the two of them shared a special relationship such that they exchanged cars, motel rooms, among other things. He wondered...



