UPND National Youth Chairperson, Gilbert Liswaniso, says former president Edgar Lungu is inciting UPND youths to become violent. Speaking when he featured on Diamond TV’s “Costa” programme, Sunday, Liswaniso said Lungu was provoking the youths with his statements. “…In two years, where were these youths? What has happened in seven days? So, don’t provoke the young people, former head of state. First of all, his message, when he’s saying that I will continue pushing you, the young people who forgot about stitches are remembering that this man wants to come back again and the language he’s using is that one to fight, do you think that person will sit down? He won’t wait for the former head of state to...



