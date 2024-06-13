STATE House Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka has filed a criminal defamation complaint with Inspector General of Police Graphael Musamba against Emmanuel Jay Banda. Hamasaka wants Musamba to take action against Banda’s claims that he was among the people who abducted him, describing the accusation as false. Meanwhile, Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga has acknowledged receipt of Banda’s complaint letter regarding his alleged abductors. On Tuesday, Banda, who is the Petauke Central Independent member of parliament, wrote a formal complaint to Musamba, demanding action against Hamasaka, Levy Ngoma and Trevor Mwiinde, whom he alleged were among his abductors. In his letter of complaint, Hamasaka refuted the claims, stating that he had never met Banda in his life. “On 2nd June 2024,...



