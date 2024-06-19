Socialist Party Leader Fred M’membe leaves the Lusaka Magistrates' Court with his wife Mutinta Mazoka shortly after his case of communicating certain information was committed to the High Court on November 6, 2023 - Picture by Taonga Tembo.

SOCIALIST Party leader Fred M’membe says the problems which Zambians are facing deserve President Hakainde Hichilema’s attention more than his visit to the United Kingdom. President Hichilema is on a working visit to the United Kingdom from June 18 to 21, 2024. But in a statement Tuesday, Dr M’membe said it was regrettable that President Hichilema opted to leave the country amidst crises. “Belefye ku chimpwena (he’s just gone to move around aimlessly). It is regrettable, though not surprising, that Mr Hichilema has opted to leave the country amidst crises. The country is grappling with a debilitating drought, which he has even declared a national disaster with over six million people requiring food. We also have load shedding of up...