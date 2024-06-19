DR KAUMBA Tolopu says cancelling government workshops at UTH will not solve the problem of lacking reagents and other equipment at the institution’s laboratories. The Zambia Medical Association president says government must investigate and find solutions to factors impeding the functionality of laboratories at the University Teaching Hospital. Dr Kaumba says he supports the Ministry of Health’s call to get rid of rotten eggs, people that may be in the habit of stealing equipment from government laboratories. On Friday, Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Dr Kennedy Lishimpi announced a three month suspension on workshops at UTH, directing that resources be channelled towards strengthening laboratory services. In an interview, Sunday, Dr Tolopu said rather than cancelling workshops which...



