PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has disclosed that he held bilateral talks with King Charles III at Buckingham Palace in London, yesterday. In a Facebook post, President Hichilema who is in the United Kingdom stated that during the meeting, he thanked King Charles and the British people for the unwavering support they have given the people of Zambia over the years. “Fellow citizens, this morning (Wednesday) we held bilateral talks with His Majesty King Charles III at Buckingham Palace here in London, United Kingdom. We reaffirmed our deep relations between the two countries as Zambia commemorates the 60th independence Anniversary. Since taking over the leadership of the country in 2021, our government has focused on foreign policy agenda based on economic diplomacy...



