A 42-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested in Mufulira for impersonating the mayor of Mbala while using a vehicle belonging to Mufulira Mayor Tanaeli Kamanga. Copperbelt Police Commissioner Peacewell Mweemba identified the suspect as Kings Sikainga, who is believed to have taken Kamanga’s official vehicle to deceive people in that district into thinking he was the mayor of Mbala district. Mweemba said the suspect falsely claimed he was in the district to work on government projects. “Be informed that today on June 19, 2024 at 17:00 hours in Mufulira District, through Mufulira central police station, [we] recorded a report of impersonation of public officer OB No. 6045/24 in which M/Kings Sikainga aged 42 years of Mphande village, C.Mphande, D. Mbala, T....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.