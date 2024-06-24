LUSAKA Lawyer Kennedy Mambwe says Emmanuel Jay Banda is now scared of eating because he has developed a medical condition whereby his intestines are protruding from his anus, causing some bleeding. Mambwe says the condition developed as the Petauke Central member of parliament was being transported to Chipata, where he was arrested and charged for aggravated robbery and attempted murder. In an interview, Mambwe pleaded with the prison authorities to allow his client to seek medical attention as per a court order which was issued. “I came with him when he moved to Chipata. If you remember on Thursday, he was discharged from Maina Soko hospital and obviously he was now supposed to go and recuperate at home, to fully...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.