FORMER Kabushi member of parliament Bowman Lusambo says Emmanuel Jay Banda’s seat will soon be declared vacant due to parliamentary rules. In an interview, Saturday, Lusambo predicted that a point of order would soon be raised against Banda, who is Petauke Central member of parliament, as he is facing non-bailable cases. “There’s confusion around Jay Jay Banda and the state so we don’t really know what’s going on. Parliament has a time frame for one member of parliament to be absent. So, after that period, definitely, there will be a point of order in Parliament which will be quoted according to the standing orders and the Constitution of our country. It will be very difficult for the Speaker to dodge...