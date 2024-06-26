THE Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested Mwembeshi Boarding Secondary School headteacher and deputy headteacher for corrupt practices involving K28,720. In a statement yesterday, ACC Head of Corporate Communications Timothy Moono stated that investigations had established that the two connived with suppliers to siphon money from the school account by claiming that the suppliers had delivered beef and chickens when in fact not. “The Anti-Corruption Commission has charged and arrested the Headteacher and Deputy Headteacher at Mwembeshi Boarding Secondary School for Corrupt Practices involving K28,720.00. Petronella Kaputa, 52, and Humphrey Funduluka, 46, both of Mwembeshi Boarding Secondary School Teachers Compound, have been charged with one (1) count of Abuse of Authority of Office contrary to Section 21(1)(b) and two counts of Fraudulently...



