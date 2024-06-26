THE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has announced that Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi will undertake a state visit to Zambia from June 27 to 29, 2024. In a statement, Wednesday, Foreign Affairs Minister Mulambo Haimbe disclosed that during his visit, President Nyusi would address the National Assembly of Zambia on Friday and later tour selected manufacturing companies in Lusaka. He added that on Saturday, the Mozambican President is scheduled to grace the 58th Zambia International Trade Fair in Ndola as the Guest of Honour. “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation wishes to inform the nation that His Excellency Mr. Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, President of the Republic of Mozambique will undertake a State Visit to Zambia from...



