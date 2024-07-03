(Image for illustration only) Road Traffic Accident: Here, members of the public help to remove a white man only identified as Tom after his car overturned on Los Angeles Boulevard Road just opposite State House on August 21, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

POLICE say the country recorded 319 Road Traffic Accidents (RTAs) during the just ended long weekend. Police Deputy Relations Officer Danny Mwale says from these accidents, 25 were recorded as fatal in which 27 people died while 42 were serious injury road accidents in which 78 people were seriously injured. In a statement, Wednesday, Mwale disclosed that Lusaka Province recorded the highest number of RTAs at 106 while Copperbelt and Central recorded 57 and 38 accidents respectively. “Police recorded 319 Road Traffic Accidents (RTAs) during the long weekend. 25 were recorded as fatal in which 27 people died while 42 were serious injury road accidents in which 78 people were serious injured. 67 RTAs were recorded as slight injury in...