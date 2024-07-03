STEPHEN Kampyongo has called on Finance Minister, Situmbeko Musokotwane, to stop being hypocritical when dealing with national issues. The Shiwang’andu MP says PF stopped servicing debt because of Covid-19, insisting that there was no revenue coming for his government to meet certain obligations. Recently, Musokotwane revealed that part of the debt that UPND had accrued went to complete projects that were left unfinished by the PF government. Speaking in an interview, Friday, Kampyongo advised Musokotwane to stop apportioning blame because PF had the same thinking when it borrowed money. “He should stop being hypocritical when he’s dealing with national matters and stop apportioning blame. So, the very fact that he has acknowledged that they’ve borrowed to complete critical projects, it...



