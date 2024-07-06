Police officers and DEC officers at DEC headquarters following the arrest and charging of former President Edgar Lungu’s wife, Esther, daughter Chiyeso, and Charles Phiri for money laundering and possession of properties suspected to be proceeds of crime in Lusaka on Thursday 30th May 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

Police officers and DEC officers at DEC headquarters following the arrest and charging of former President Edgar Lungu’s wife, Esther, daughter Chiyeso, and Charles Phiri for money laundering and possession of properties suspected to be proceeds of crime in Lusaka on Thursday 30th May 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

POLICE have detained 43 people who attempted to stage a one hour protest at Parliament Building on Friday. In a statement, Police Deputy Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale said police investigations revealed that the suspects, among them two aged 14 and 16, were being driven to Parliament Building area by the Socialist Party in order to protest, but were intercepted by police along Great East Road. He said further investigations revealed that one of the suspects, identified as Bornwell Maambo, who is allegedly a Socialist Party Youth Mobiliser, went round Chawama Compound and managed to mobilise youths, promising to pay them after a successful one hour protest at Parliament Building. “Police in Lusaka have detained 43 people, all males, aged...