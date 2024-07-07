At a lively celebration for his eightieth birthday this past week, veteran politician Vernon Johnson Mwaanga entertained guests with his candid reflections on marriage. He humorously noted that while he admires his friends who are the “marriage type”, he has always been the “marrying type”. With a twinkle in his eye, he declared that his current marriage of twenty-two years will be his last, drawing both laughter and applause from the crowd. His elder sister, Elizabeth Musonda, revealed that Mwaanga’s keen eye for beautiful ladies led him to marry six women, but only one at a time. His sixth and current wife has been by his side the longest, setting a new record. She also shared that Mwaanga has 12...



