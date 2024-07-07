A 48-YEAR-OLD man of Lusaka’s Meanwood Chamba Valley has been burnt to death inside a car he was driving after it caught fire. Nkowani Nhtinkani was with his wife and 16-year-old son along PHI road near the Hybrid roundabout when the vehicle caught fire around 20:00 hours on July 6. The 16-year-old escaped without injuries and some well wishers helped him save his mother but unfortunately, all efforts to save his father failed and he burnt to death. This is according to a statement issued by Police deputy public relations officer Danny Mwale, Sunday. “A man of Lusaka’s Meanwood Chamba Valley was burnt and died inside the motor vehicle he was driving after it caught fire along PHI road near...



