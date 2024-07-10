VICE-President Mutale Nalumango says the UPND government did not export any maize, but only sold it to local millers who later exported the commodity to other countries. The Vice-President has further disclosed that the government has so far received over $500 million in drought support from different donors and other stakeholders. Speaking during a News Diggers, Prime TV and Diamond TV-organised Public Discussion Forum, Monday, Vice-President Nalumango said the maize which was exported did not belong to government. “This keeps coming that we sold maize knowing there was going to be no rain, no, I didn’t know that there would be no rain, I really thought there would be rain. And that was the general picture, we believed the norm...



