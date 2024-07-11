POLICE have detained a 40-year-old security guard working at Simba Beverages in Lusaka for shooting and wounding five company workers after they asked him whether his firearm was real or a toy. In a statement, Thursday, Police Deputy Spokesperson Danny Mwale stated that the security guard, in trying to prove that he was not holding a toy, pointed the gun at the five before firing at them. He stated that the victims sustained serious gunshot wounds and were rushed to the University Teaching Hospital for medical attention. “A security guard working at Simba Beverages in Lusaka has shot and wounded five company workers using a shotgun. Police investigations indicate that the five, all men, aged between 22 and 27, were...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.