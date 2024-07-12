HEALTH Minister Sylvia Masebo has disclosed that one male patient has died after developing severe pneumonia caused by influenza and another bacterial infection. And Masebo says 13 patients have been admitted to the University Teaching Hospital and Levy Mwanawasa Medical University, who have severe forms of pneumonia caused by influenza and coronaviruses. In a statement, Friday, Masebo said all the 13 individuals were receiving oxygen as part of their management. “During this time of the year when the weather is cool and dry, it is expected to see an increase in respiratory infections. As a result, our surveillance and disease intelligence wings under the Ministry of Health continue to conduct routine surveillance of diseases of public health significance. Further, we...



