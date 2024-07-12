MPs should become practical in their work, most of them rarely visit constituencies; they make noise, go out, get drunk and forget about what they said the following day, says Catholic priest Fr Chewe Mukosa. And Fr Mukosa says it would be a big mistake for the country to hold nine by-elections amidst high economic challenges following the Speaker’s decision to declare nine PF seats vacant. In an interview, Tuesday, Fr Mukosa urged members of parliament to be practical and pragmatic in their work, saying their talk in the House should translate into action in their constituencies. “I want to appeal to President Hakainde Hichilema, I think let him show leadership and stop entertaining some of these things, stop MPs...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.