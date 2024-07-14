IT’S bad manners to borrow money from priests, how will I preach about debt in church, wonders Catholic priest Fr Chalwe Chonde. Fr Chonde says debt is embarrassing and addictive, noting that some individuals are even married to people they don’t love because they told them, “let me just marry you since you can’t pay me back”. The Catholic priest also believes that having a family garden is a necessity, and not having one is bad manners. He encourages people to use their “skopodonono” to cultivate crops like cassava and sweet potatoes, which grow well without needing fertiliser. He has also urged parents not to be too soft on their children but to teach them how to work, and maybe...



