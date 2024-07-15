THE Office of the Public Protector has disclosed that the most complained about institutions are the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Lands and issues that border on the administration of the Constituency Development Fund. In an interview, Office of the Public Protector Public Relations Officer Riebeck Hazela said the institution had also received frequent complaints against Zesco. “Members of the public should know that the only cases that are admissible to the Office of the Public Protector are cases that have to do with government institutions that are under the control of the executive. This may include the parastatals, line ministries, departments, local authorities and the like. So the most complained against public institutions, I wouldn’t rank them, but...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.