THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has revealed that it registered 8,012 voters in June, under the Continuous Registration of Voters (CRV) exercise. In a statement, Tuesday, ECZ Corporate Affairs Manager Patricia Luhanga said Mkushi recorded the highest number of registered voters in the month under review at 1,008, while Monze recorded the least at 33. “The Electoral Commission of Zambia has registered 8,012 voters in the month of June 2024, out of which 4,324 are males while 3,688 ore females. Mkushi recorded the highest number of registered voters in the month under review of 1,008 while Monze recorded the least at 33. This brings the cumulative total number of registered voters for the period January 2023 to June 2024,...



