YO Maps has thanked Namibians and Zambians for the love shown to him during his arrest, explaining that the Namibian show promoter did not obtain a work permit for his performance. And Yo Maps’ lawyer Kadhila Amoomo says the artiste was in Namibia to shoot a music video that required him to be on stage. He adds that on Monday, the legal team had a big battle in court because Namibian immigration officials wanted to have him in custody for 14 days. Namibian immigration officials arrested Yo Maps on Sunday after he performed at a concert in Windhoek without a work permit. After spending a night in police custody, he was fined N$5,000, approximately K7,144, by the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.