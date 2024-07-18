PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has dissolved the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Board with immediate effect. On Tuesday President Hichilema summoned former (ACC) director general Thom Shamakamba to State House and asked him to resign. This was after former ACC commissioner Dr O’Brien Kaaba wrote a lengthy statement urging the President to dissolve the current ACC management because it was in no position to fight corruption. And in a statement, Thursday, State House Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka stated that President Hichilema’s decision to dissolve the board was intended to renew the ACC’s sacred mandate of spearheading the fight against corruption. “President Hakainde Hichilema has pursuant to Article 270 of the Constitution of the Republic of Zambia and Section 26 of the Interpretation...



