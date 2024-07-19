CABINET has approved the introduction in the National Assembly of the ZAMMSA amendment bill, aimed at enabling the emergency procurement and distribution of medicines and medical supplies during a public health emergency. In a statement, Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa said the proposed Bill, once enacted, would enable ZAMMSA to be responsible for the procurement, storage and distribution of medical supplies in an efficient manner. “…Cabinet also approved for publication and introduction in Parliament a Bill entitled “The Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (Amendment) Bill, 2024.” The objective of this Bill is to amend the Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency Act, 2019 so as to re-define the issue of medical supplies and provide for emergency procurement, storage and...



