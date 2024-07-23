COPPERBELT Police Commissioner Peacewell Mweemba says four Copperbelt University students have been arrested in connection with the riot which happened at the institution on Monday. On Monday, CBU students ran amok over water unavailability at the second highest learning institution for two days. The riot, which started around 23:00 hours saw students looting some shops within the institution. Police are yet to ascertain the extent of the damage. In an interview, Tuesday, Mweemba said he suspected that the students were being influenced by outsiders. “They rioted due to non-availability of water, there was a breakdown of a pump which pumps water at the institution at the water works at Nkana for two days, that’s when they reacted. But by that...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.