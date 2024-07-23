FORMER president Edgar Lungu says people are anxiously waiting for President Hakainde Hichilema to walk his talk by taking action against his appointees who have been cited for alleged corruption. In a statement posted on his Facebook page, Monday, Lungu reminded President Hichilema of his Facebook post on January 10, 2021, when former Health minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya was fired over the Honeybee scandal. “Good afternoon, fellow Zambians, on January 10, 2021, then opposition leader now President Hakainde Hichilema posted the message below on his Facebook page: ‘The sacking of Dr Chitalu Chilufya does not go far enough and comes too little, too late. Mr Edgar Lungu knew all along about Dr Chilufya’s corrupt activities at the Ministry of Health...



