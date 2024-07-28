THE Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has disclosed that it has recorded statements from officials at the Ministry of Health and ZAMMSA regarding the 61 containers of drugs that were marooned at a private warehouse. DEC says preliminary investigations have shown that the ministry was unaware that the drugs had not been delivered to ZAMMSA, while the agency was aware of the consignments and was alerted about the departure of the containers from Egypt. And the Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) has assured that the medicines from the recovered containers that have been tested so far comply with the set quality standards. Meanwhile, Health Minister Elijah Muchima says all 61 containers of medication that were diverted to the J&J warehouse in...



