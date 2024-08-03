DEFENCE Minister Ambrose Lufuma says while DLS International Group Limited fulfilled its contractual obligations, his ministry will cooperate with investigative agencies as they investigate alleged corruption and money laundering related to a payment of $5.3 million. He says once investigations are concluded, anyone found wanting will be made to account. On Wednesday, News Diggers reported that the Anti-Corruption Commission was investigating the Zambia Army and Ministry of Defence for corruption and money laundering over a payment of US$5.3 million made to a Kenyan company. The Ministry of Defence gave a contract worth US$21 million to DLS International Group Limited of Kenya, to supply equipment and upgrade Maina Soko Military Hospital, among other things. However, it had been established that after...



