HEALTH Minister Dr Elijah Muchima says Law Enforcement Agencies are yet to ascertain exactly where the drugs which police recently intercepted on the Copperbelt came from. Last Monday, police in Chililabombwe arrested five individuals, among them a Congolese national, after intercepting a truck carrying assorted government medicines in various boxes. Copperbelt Police Commissioner Peacewell Mweemba stated that the suspects had been charged with possession of suspected stolen or unlawfully obtained goods. During business in the National Assembly, Friday, Muchima said the matter was still under investigation. “This matter is under investigation by the law enforcement agencies. Mr Speaker, the medicines intercepted by the police on the Copperbelt enroute to Congo DR as reported in the News Diggers Newspaper on 31st...



