FORMER Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) board chairperson Musa Mwenye has revealed that the Ministry of Justice removed him from the programme during the launch of the Anti-Corruption Policy which was officiated by President Hakainde Hichilema. Mwenye, on the other hand, says before being appointed as ACC board chairperson, he was offered the position of Director of Public Prosecutions and ACC Director General, but he declined. Meanwhile, Mwenye says while people thought he made a lot of money as ACC board chairperson, his sitting allowance was only K2,500. He further argues that Zambia’s current Constitution is an improvement on all previous ones, noting that the only challenge has been its enforcement and people’s lack of respect for it. Speaking when he featured...



