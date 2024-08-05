LAWYER Charles Changano, who is representing former president Edgar Lungu’s wife, Esther, has lamented that the Drug Enforcement Commission has continued to harass his client after officers raided her seized flats. However, DEC spokesperson Allan Tamba has refuted these claims, insisting that the former first lady is not being harassed. On Tuesday, DEC seized a property with two double-storey flats belonging to Esther in Lusaka’s Ibex Hill area. Addressing the media, Tamba said the seizure followed ongoing investigations into alleged illicit ownership of properties by the former first lady. In an interview, recently, Changano said DEC officers conducted a search of the two seized flats on Wednesday without the presence of his client or her lawyers, harassing her tenants in...



