POLICE Public Relations Officer Rae Hamoonga has stressed that no person was killed during the clash between illegal miners and police in Kasempa. On Sunday, police officers clashed with some illegal miners as they attempted to remove them from a mine in Dengwe area of Kasempa. In a statement reacting to a News Diggers Editorial Comment titled “A Brutal Police Reflects Badly on the Party in Power”, Hamoonga told the nation on Wednesday that police officers operated under strict protocols that prioritised the use of non-lethal means to manage public disturbances and law enforcement operations. “The Zambia Police Service has taken note of the opinion published by the Diggers newspaper Edition No.1794 titled ‘A Brutal Police Reflects Badly on the...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.