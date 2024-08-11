PF faction information and publicity chairperson Emmanuel Mwamba says it is careless for the police to offer a K2 million reward for information leading to Emmanuel Jay Banda’s capture while the country is experiencing an emergency. Mwamba argues that K2 million can either feed 10,000 beneficiaries of the social cash transfer programme or settle outstanding dues owed to some police staff. The state is offering a K2 million reward for information leading to the whereabouts of the Petauke Central Independent MP, who allegedly escaped from lawful custody at Chipata General Hospital. However, many citizens have taken to social media to dramatise the issue, posting memes about their search for Jay Jay in hopes of benefiting from the K2 million reward...



