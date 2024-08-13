HEALTH Minister, Elijah Muchima, says Artificial Intelligence has the potential to revolutionise the health sector. Speaking during the Annual Conference of the Association of Medical Council of Africa, Monday, Muchima said Artificial Intelligence was not merely a technological advance but a paradigm shift that offered unparalleled opportunities for enhancing healthcare delivery. “Today’s gathering holds profound significance as we embark on a journey to explore the theme of ‘regulation in the era of artificial intelligence’. As we convene here in the heart of Africa’s natural wonders, we are also at the precipice of transformative change in the medical field. Artificial intelligence is not merely a technological advance; it is a paradigm shift. It offers unparalleled opportunities for enhancing healthcare delivery, improving...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.