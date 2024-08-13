JUSTICE Minister Princess Kasune says President Hakainde Hichilema has made it clear that he will respect what Zambians want regarding the Constitution, meaning the 50+1% clause and the five-year term will remain in place. Constitutional lawyer John Sangwa State Counsel has written to President Hichilema, cautioning him against altering the Constitution. Sangwa said it is commendable that the President has so far not succumbed to the temptation of creating or amending the Constitution, urging him to respect the constitutional limitations of his office. He added that President Hichilema’s primary focus should be to address the pressing economic, social and political challenges being faced in the country. Commenting on this in an interview, Kasune insisted that the Constitution would not be...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.