Former first lady Maureen Mwanawasa speaks to journalists during an interview at the funeral of former President Rupiah Banda at Lusaka’s Belvedere Lodge

FORMER First Lady Maureen Kakubo Mwanawasa has died. Her family announced that she died this evening at Maina Soko Medical Centre after a short illness. Family spokesperson Stanley Kakubo stated that the funeral gathering was being held at her residence in Roma Park. “It’s with deepest and profound sadness and sorrow that the Mwanawasa and Kakubo family announce the untimely passing of our beloved mother, sister, aunt, and Former First Lady of the Republic of Zambia, Mrs Maureen Kakubo Mwanawasa. Mrs Mwanawasa passed away this evening at Maina Soko Medical Centre after a short illness. The funeral gathering is at her residence in Roma Park. More details will be communicated in due course,” stated Kakubo....